There is no Press for this Ticker
GL Events is a France-based company engaged in providing integrated solutions and services for events operating across various market segments like conventions, conferences, congresses, cultural, sports and political events, trade shows, and consumer fairs. It has three business divisions namely GL events Live's expertise covers the complete range of business specialisations and services for corporate, institutional and sports events from consulting and design to producing the event. GL events Exhibitions manages and coordinates the group's portfolio of more than 300 proprietary trade fairs covering a wide range of sectors like food industry, culture, textiles, manufacturing. GL events Venues manages a network of 40 venues in France and international destinations.

GL Events Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GL Events (GLCDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GL Events (OTCPK: GLCDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GL Events's (GLCDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GL Events.

Q

What is the target price for GL Events (GLCDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GL Events

Q

Current Stock Price for GL Events (GLCDF)?

A

The stock price for GL Events (OTCPK: GLCDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GL Events (GLCDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GL Events.

Q

When is GL Events (OTCPK:GLCDF) reporting earnings?

A

GL Events does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GL Events (GLCDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GL Events.

Q

What sector and industry does GL Events (GLCDF) operate in?

A

GL Events is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.