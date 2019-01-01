GL Events is a France-based company engaged in providing integrated solutions and services for events operating across various market segments like conventions, conferences, congresses, cultural, sports and political events, trade shows, and consumer fairs. It has three business divisions namely GL events Live's expertise covers the complete range of business specialisations and services for corporate, institutional and sports events from consulting and design to producing the event. GL events Exhibitions manages and coordinates the group's portfolio of more than 300 proprietary trade fairs covering a wide range of sectors like food industry, culture, textiles, manufacturing. GL events Venues manages a network of 40 venues in France and international destinations.