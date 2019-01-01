QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1.02
Mkt Cap
103.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
257.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Global Seed Corp through its subsidiaries sells healthy coffee and beverage products to customers in China under the brand Ka Su Le. The company only operates as wholesale selling of its products. It offers Coffee & Healthy Drinks Capsules and Coffee Brewing Machines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Seed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Seed (GLBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Seed (OTCEM: GLBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Seed's (GLBD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Seed.

Q

What is the target price for Global Seed (GLBD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Seed

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Seed (GLBD)?

A

The stock price for Global Seed (OTCEM: GLBD) is $0.0004 last updated Wed Sep 08 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Seed (GLBD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Seed.

Q

When is Global Seed (OTCEM:GLBD) reporting earnings?

A

Global Seed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Seed (GLBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Seed.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Seed (GLBD) operate in?

A

Global Seed is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.