Range
10.18 - 10.23
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/57K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.83 - 11
Mkt Cap
154M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.22
P/E
-
EPS
-0.64
Shares
15.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 2:19PM
Globis Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Globis Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Globis Acquisition (GLAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Globis Acquisition (NASDAQ: GLAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Globis Acquisition's (GLAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Globis Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Globis Acquisition (GLAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Globis Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Globis Acquisition (GLAQ)?

A

The stock price for Globis Acquisition (NASDAQ: GLAQ) is $10.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Globis Acquisition (GLAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globis Acquisition.

Q

When is Globis Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Globis Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Globis Acquisition (GLAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Globis Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Globis Acquisition (GLAQ) operate in?

A

Globis Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.