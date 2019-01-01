GIKEN (OTC:GKSKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$7.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of GIKEN using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
GIKEN Questions & Answers
When is GIKEN (OTCPK:GKSKF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for GIKEN
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GIKEN (OTCPK:GKSKF)?
There are no earnings for GIKEN
What were GIKEN’s (OTCPK:GKSKF) revenues?
There are no earnings for GIKEN
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.