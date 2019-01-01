QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
33.56
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GIKEN Ltd. develops environmentally friendly construction solutions; manufacture and sells industrial machines; and develops solutions to leverage underground space. The products of the company include Silent Piler, GRB System Equipment, Auxiliary Equipment, and Automated Parking Facilities among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GIKEN Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GIKEN (GKSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GIKEN (OTCPK: GKSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GIKEN's (GKSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GIKEN.

Q

What is the target price for GIKEN (GKSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GIKEN

Q

Current Stock Price for GIKEN (GKSKF)?

A

The stock price for GIKEN (OTCPK: GKSKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GIKEN (GKSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GIKEN.

Q

When is GIKEN (OTCPK:GKSKF) reporting earnings?

A

GIKEN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GIKEN (GKSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GIKEN.

Q

What sector and industry does GIKEN (GKSKF) operate in?

A

GIKEN is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.