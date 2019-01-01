Grenke AG is a financial-services company that, under a franchise model, provides operational infrastructure, the licensing of the group's name to contracted parties, and other support services. The firm retains the right to acquire the franchisee based on a predetermined formula and time frame. Grenke's reporting segments include Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The Leasing segment produces the most revenue. GRENKE Bank's actions compose the banking segment, primarily including acting as the financing partner for SMEs. The Factoring segment includes mainly small-ticket factoring services. The company operates primarily in Europe, with the most revenue coming from Ireland and Germany.