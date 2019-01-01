QQQ
Grenke AG is a financial-services company that, under a franchise model, provides operational infrastructure, the licensing of the group's name to contracted parties, and other support services. The firm retains the right to acquire the franchisee based on a predetermined formula and time frame. Grenke's reporting segments include Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The Leasing segment produces the most revenue. GRENKE Bank's actions compose the banking segment, primarily including acting as the financing partner for SMEs. The Factoring segment includes mainly small-ticket factoring services. The company operates primarily in Europe, with the most revenue coming from Ireland and Germany.

Grenke Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grenke (GKSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grenke (OTCGM: GKSGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grenke's (GKSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grenke.

Q

What is the target price for Grenke (GKSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grenke

Q

Current Stock Price for Grenke (GKSGF)?

A

The stock price for Grenke (OTCGM: GKSGF) is $34.4 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 17:37:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grenke (GKSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grenke.

Q

When is Grenke (OTCGM:GKSGF) reporting earnings?

A

Grenke does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grenke (GKSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grenke.

Q

What sector and industry does Grenke (GKSGF) operate in?

A

Grenke is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.