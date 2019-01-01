QQQ
Gjensidige Forsikring is a diversified insurance company that operates in multiple business segments, including general insurance private; general insurance commercial; general insurance Denmark; general insurance Sweden; general insurance Baltics; and pension. The company provides general, accident, and health insurance products, among others. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from its private and commercial segments. The private segment offers a range of products in the Norwegian private market, while the commercial segment provides products to the commercial, agricultural, and municipality markets in Norway. The company considers mergers and acquisitions a component of its operational growth strategy.

Gjensidige Forsikring Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gjensidige Forsikring (GJNSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gjensidige Forsikring (OTCPK: GJNSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gjensidige Forsikring's (GJNSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gjensidige Forsikring.

Q

What is the target price for Gjensidige Forsikring (GJNSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gjensidige Forsikring

Q

Current Stock Price for Gjensidige Forsikring (GJNSF)?

A

The stock price for Gjensidige Forsikring (OTCPK: GJNSF) is $23.2232 last updated Fri Aug 06 2021 15:15:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gjensidige Forsikring (GJNSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gjensidige Forsikring.

Q

When is Gjensidige Forsikring (OTCPK:GJNSF) reporting earnings?

A

Gjensidige Forsikring does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gjensidige Forsikring (GJNSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gjensidige Forsikring.

Q

What sector and industry does Gjensidige Forsikring (GJNSF) operate in?

A

Gjensidige Forsikring is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.