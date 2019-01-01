Gjensidige Forsikring is a diversified insurance company that operates in multiple business segments, including general insurance private; general insurance commercial; general insurance Denmark; general insurance Sweden; general insurance Baltics; and pension. The company provides general, accident, and health insurance products, among others. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from its private and commercial segments. The private segment offers a range of products in the Norwegian private market, while the commercial segment provides products to the commercial, agricultural, and municipality markets in Norway. The company considers mergers and acquisitions a component of its operational growth strategy.