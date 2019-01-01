QQQ
GJ Culture Group US Inc provides educational lectures and training courses on classical Chinese studies and also promotes art fairs, exhibitions, and culture promoting Chinese culture. The services offered by the company include International Study Tour Services, Lectures on Classical Studies, Education and Training Courses, Meditation Courses, and Cultural Events and Art Exhibition Activities.

GJ Culture Group US Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GJ Culture Group US (GJCU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GJ Culture Group US (OTCQB: GJCU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GJ Culture Group US's (GJCU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GJ Culture Group US.

Q

What is the target price for GJ Culture Group US (GJCU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GJ Culture Group US

Q

Current Stock Price for GJ Culture Group US (GJCU)?

A

The stock price for GJ Culture Group US (OTCQB: GJCU) is $0.75 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 17:49:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GJ Culture Group US (GJCU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GJ Culture Group US.

Q

When is GJ Culture Group US (OTCQB:GJCU) reporting earnings?

A

GJ Culture Group US does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GJ Culture Group US (GJCU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GJ Culture Group US.

Q

What sector and industry does GJ Culture Group US (GJCU) operate in?

A

GJ Culture Group US is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.