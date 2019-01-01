QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV is an integrated industrial company that operates through three business segments: construction materials, the iron foundry division, and the domestic goods unit. The construction segment creates ceramics, indoor heaters, and industrial water heaters. The iron foundry produces gray iron, nodular iron, aluminum, and auto parts. The auto parts include engine blocks and heads for both diesel and gas engines and the firm's primary clients for these goods include automobile and industrial companies. The company's domestic goods business manufactures appliances, tableware, and kitchenware products. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Mexico.

Grupo Industrial Saltillo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GISMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Industrial Saltillo (OTCGM: GISMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Industrial Saltillo's (GISMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Industrial Saltillo.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GISMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Industrial Saltillo

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GISMF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Industrial Saltillo (OTCGM: GISMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GISMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Industrial Saltillo.

Q

When is Grupo Industrial Saltillo (OTCGM:GISMF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Industrial Saltillo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GISMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Industrial Saltillo.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GISMF) operate in?

A

Grupo Industrial Saltillo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.