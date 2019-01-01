Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV is an integrated industrial company that operates through three business segments: construction materials, the iron foundry division, and the domestic goods unit. The construction segment creates ceramics, indoor heaters, and industrial water heaters. The iron foundry produces gray iron, nodular iron, aluminum, and auto parts. The auto parts include engine blocks and heads for both diesel and gas engines and the firm's primary clients for these goods include automobile and industrial companies. The company's domestic goods business manufactures appliances, tableware, and kitchenware products. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Mexico.