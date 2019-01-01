Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM), Dividends

Templeton Global Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Templeton Global Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Templeton Global Income. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 31, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Templeton Global Income (GIM). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.04
There are no upcoming dividends for Templeton Global Income (GIM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 31, 2022
Templeton Global Income has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Templeton Global Income (GIM) was $0.04 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.