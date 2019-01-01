QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
211.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gibb River Diamonds Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring, acquiring, and developing Gold, Diamond, and Phosphate in Australia. Its projects include Edjudina gold Project; Ellendale Diamond Project, Blina Alluvial Prospect; and Others. The company operates within Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gibb River Diamonds Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gibb River Diamonds (GIBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gibb River Diamonds (OTCPK: GIBBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gibb River Diamonds's (GIBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gibb River Diamonds.

Q

What is the target price for Gibb River Diamonds (GIBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gibb River Diamonds

Q

Current Stock Price for Gibb River Diamonds (GIBBF)?

A

The stock price for Gibb River Diamonds (OTCPK: GIBBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gibb River Diamonds (GIBBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gibb River Diamonds.

Q

When is Gibb River Diamonds (OTCPK:GIBBF) reporting earnings?

A

Gibb River Diamonds does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gibb River Diamonds (GIBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gibb River Diamonds.

Q

What sector and industry does Gibb River Diamonds (GIBBF) operate in?

A

Gibb River Diamonds is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.