QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.82 - 9.82
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/34.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.7 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
142.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.82
P/E
-
Shares
14.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gesher I Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gesher I Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gesher I Acquisition (GIAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gesher I Acquisition (NASDAQ: GIAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gesher I Acquisition's (GIAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gesher I Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Gesher I Acquisition (GIAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gesher I Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Gesher I Acquisition (GIAC)?

A

The stock price for Gesher I Acquisition (NASDAQ: GIAC) is $9.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gesher I Acquisition (GIAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gesher I Acquisition.

Q

When is Gesher I Acquisition (NASDAQ:GIAC) reporting earnings?

A

Gesher I Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gesher I Acquisition (GIAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gesher I Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Gesher I Acquisition (GIAC) operate in?

A

Gesher I Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.