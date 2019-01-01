ñol

Guardion Health Sciences
(NASDAQ:GHSI)
0.1722
0.0007[0.41%]
At close: Jun 2
0.175
0.0028[1.63%]
After Hours: 7:21PM EDT
Day High/Low0.16 - 0.18
52 Week High/Low0.14 - 1.98
Open / Close0.17 / 0.17
Float / Outstanding60.6M / 61.4M
Vol / Avg.4.2M / 10M
Mkt Cap10.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float60.6M

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI), Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Guardion Health Sciences generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Guardion Health Sciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guardion Health Sciences.

Q
What date did I need to own Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guardion Health Sciences.

Q
How much per share is the next Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guardion Health Sciences.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guardion Health Sciences.

