Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF
(ARCA:GGM)
$24.2334
0.1293[0.54%]
Last update: 8:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open23.980Close24.233
Vol / Avg.1.203K / 18.604KMkt Cap-
Day Range23.910 - 24.28052 Wk Range24.040 - 24.910

Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (ARCA:GGM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM)?

A

There is no price target for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM)?

A

There is no analyst for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF

