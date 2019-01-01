QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.14 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
10K/11.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
6.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
45.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GGL Resources Corp is a resource exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its mineral property interests consist of exploration stage mineral properties located in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and British Columbia in Canada and in Nevada, USA. The company holds an interest in the properties of Bishop, CH, Rhombus, Stein and McConnell Creek, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GGL Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GGL Resources (GGLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GGL Resources (OTCPK: GGLXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GGL Resources's (GGLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GGL Resources.

Q

What is the target price for GGL Resources (GGLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GGL Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for GGL Resources (GGLXF)?

A

The stock price for GGL Resources (OTCPK: GGLXF) is $0.1384 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GGL Resources (GGLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GGL Resources.

Q

When is GGL Resources (OTCPK:GGLXF) reporting earnings?

A

GGL Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GGL Resources (GGLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GGL Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does GGL Resources (GGLXF) operate in?

A

GGL Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.