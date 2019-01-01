QQQ
Range
0.1 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
5K/14.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
6.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
62.9M
Outstanding
Genesis Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company is focused on the Chevrier Gold Project in the southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Chevrier Gold Property covers 15 kilometers of the Fancamp Deformation zone - an emerging mineralized belt undergoing intensive exploration by multiple companies including several industry players, including the high-grade Monster Lake Gold Discovery which is being explored by Toma Gold and IAMGOLD. Genesis Metals holds a 100% interest in the October Gold Property located in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.

Genesis Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genesis Metals (GGISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genesis Metals (OTCQB: GGISF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genesis Metals's (GGISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genesis Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Genesis Metals (GGISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genesis Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Genesis Metals (GGISF)?

A

The stock price for Genesis Metals (OTCQB: GGISF) is $0.098225 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:50:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genesis Metals (GGISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genesis Metals.

Q

When is Genesis Metals (OTCQB:GGISF) reporting earnings?

A

Genesis Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genesis Metals (GGISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genesis Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Genesis Metals (GGISF) operate in?

A

Genesis Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.