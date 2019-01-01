Genesis Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company is focused on the Chevrier Gold Project in the southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Chevrier Gold Property covers 15 kilometers of the Fancamp Deformation zone - an emerging mineralized belt undergoing intensive exploration by multiple companies including several industry players, including the high-grade Monster Lake Gold Discovery which is being explored by Toma Gold and IAMGOLD. Genesis Metals holds a 100% interest in the October Gold Property located in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.