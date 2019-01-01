ñol

Green Giant
(NASDAQ:GGE)
1.38
0.04[2.99%]
At close: Jun 2
2.02
0.6400[46.38%]
After Hours: 4:09PM EDT
Day High/Low1.43 - 1.43
52 Week High/Low1.27 - 3.34
Open / Close1.43 / 1.43
Float / Outstanding24.7M / 40.5M
Vol / Avg.0.9K / 26.4K
Mkt Cap55.8M
P/E7.44
50d Avg. Price2.34
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float24.7M

Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE), Dividends

Green Giant issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Green Giant generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.94

Last Dividend

May 15, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Green Giant Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Green Giant (GGE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Giant. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on May 29, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Green Giant (GGE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Giant (GGE). The last dividend payout was on May 29, 2015 and was $0.49

Q
How much per share is the next Green Giant (GGE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Giant (GGE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.49 on May 29, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE)?
A

Green Giant has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Green Giant (GGE) was $0.48 and was paid out next on May 29, 2015.

