Gerdau
(NYSE:GGB)
6.325
0.275[4.55%]
At close: Jun 2
6.32
-0.0050[-0.08%]
After Hours: 4:34PM EDT
Day High/Low6.14 - 6.39
52 Week High/Low4.19 - 6.69
Open / Close6.16 / 6.32
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.13.8M / 14.6M
Mkt Cap10.8B
P/E3.09
50d Avg. Price5.93
Div / Yield0.52/8.61%
Payout Ratio33.7
EPS1.71
Total Float-

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), Key Statistics

Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.1B
Trailing P/E
3.09
Forward P/E
5.4
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.04
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.6
Price / Book (mrq)
1.16
Price / EBITDA
1.95
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.06
Earnings Yield
32.55%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.82
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.24
Tangible Book value per share
3.87
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
29B
Total Assets
71.5B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.19
Gross Margin
25.48%
Net Margin
14.39%
EBIT Margin
23.39%
EBITDA Margin
26.63%
Operating Margin
23.14%