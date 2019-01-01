ñol

Goldgroup Mining
(OTCPK:GGAZD)
Goldgroup Mining Stock (OTC:GGAZD), Quotes and News Summary

Goldgroup Mining Stock (OTC: GGAZD)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 22.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.04
Goldgroup Mining Inc is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration company with an upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, including an interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San Jose de Gracia, located in the State of Sinaloa. In addition, the company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico.
Goldgroup Mining Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Goldgroup Mining (GGAZD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Goldgroup Mining (OTCPK: GGAZD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Goldgroup Mining's (GGAZD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Goldgroup Mining.

Q
What is the target price for Goldgroup Mining (GGAZD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Goldgroup Mining

Q
Current Stock Price for Goldgroup Mining (GGAZD)?
A

The stock price for Goldgroup Mining (OTCPK: GGAZD) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Goldgroup Mining (GGAZD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldgroup Mining.

Q
When is Goldgroup Mining (OTCPK:GGAZD) reporting earnings?
A

Goldgroup Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Goldgroup Mining (GGAZD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Goldgroup Mining.

Q
What sector and industry does Goldgroup Mining (GGAZD) operate in?
A

Goldgroup Mining is in the Basic Materials sector and Gold industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.