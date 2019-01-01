ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PLM Equip Growth FND
(OTC:GFWQZ)
0.0008
00
At close: Sep 14

PLM Equip Growth FND (OTC:GFWQZ), Dividends

PLM Equip Growth FND issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PLM Equip Growth FND generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 1, 2003
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PLM Equip Growth FND Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PLM Equip Growth FND (GFWQZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PLM Equip Growth FND. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.54 on June 23, 2003.

Q
What date did I need to own PLM Equip Growth FND (GFWQZ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PLM Equip Growth FND (GFWQZ). The last dividend payout was on June 23, 2003 and was $0.54

Q
How much per share is the next PLM Equip Growth FND (GFWQZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PLM Equip Growth FND (GFWQZ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.54 on June 23, 2003

Q
What is the dividend yield for PLM Equip Growth FND (OTC:GFWQZ)?
A

PLM Equip Growth FND has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PLM Equip Growth FND (GFWQZ) was $0.54 and was paid out next on June 23, 2003.

Browse dividends on all stocks.