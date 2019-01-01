|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PLM Equip Growth FND (OTC: GFWQZ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for PLM Equip Growth FND.
There is no analysis for PLM Equip Growth FND
The stock price for PLM Equip Growth FND (OTC: GFWQZ) is $0.0008 last updated Tue Sep 14 2021 16:44:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 23, 2003 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2003.
PLM Equip Growth FND does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for PLM Equip Growth FND.
PLM Equip Growth FND is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.