QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
6.2M/7.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
4.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Global Fiber Technologies Inc is a fiber technology company. It is specialized in fiber, textiles and apparel technologies through its subsidiaries. The company is engaged in the collection, rejuvenation and manufacturing of garments and other accessories for the uniform marketplace. Company's client base includes hospitality, food service, medical, manufacturing, education, military, transportation and other commercial uniform industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Fiber Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Fiber Technologies (GFTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Fiber Technologies (OTCPK: GFTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Fiber Technologies's (GFTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Fiber Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Global Fiber Technologies (GFTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Fiber Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Fiber Technologies (GFTX)?

A

The stock price for Global Fiber Technologies (OTCPK: GFTX) is $0.0039 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Fiber Technologies (GFTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Fiber Technologies.

Q

When is Global Fiber Technologies (OTCPK:GFTX) reporting earnings?

A

Global Fiber Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Fiber Technologies (GFTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Fiber Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Fiber Technologies (GFTX) operate in?

A

Global Fiber Technologies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.