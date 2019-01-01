QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
6.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
145.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gold n Futures Mineral Corp is an exploration stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ontario. The company operates in one operating segment, Mining exploration. Its project includes Hercules Elmhurst Project and Brady Gold.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gold n Futures Mineral Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold n Futures Mineral (GFTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold n Futures Mineral (OTCPK: GFTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold n Futures Mineral's (GFTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold n Futures Mineral.

Q

What is the target price for Gold n Futures Mineral (GFTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold n Futures Mineral

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold n Futures Mineral (GFTRF)?

A

The stock price for Gold n Futures Mineral (OTCPK: GFTRF) is $0.04525 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 16:10:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold n Futures Mineral (GFTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold n Futures Mineral.

Q

When is Gold n Futures Mineral (OTCPK:GFTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Gold n Futures Mineral does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold n Futures Mineral (GFTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold n Futures Mineral.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold n Futures Mineral (GFTRF) operate in?

A

Gold n Futures Mineral is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.