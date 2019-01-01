QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
G4S is a multinational security services company and constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. The company was formed through a series of large mergers, most notably in 2004 when British Securicor and Danish Group 4 Falck merged. G4S is now the world's largest security company and has operations in around 90 countries. With over 550,000 employees, it is also the world's third- largest private employer. The company offers a range of services from the supply of security personnel and response units to risk consulting and prison management.

G4S Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy G4S (GFSZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of G4S (OTC: GFSZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are G4S's (GFSZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for G4S.

Q

What is the target price for G4S (GFSZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for G4S

Q

Current Stock Price for G4S (GFSZY)?

A

The stock price for G4S (OTC: GFSZY) is $16.7 last updated Fri Jul 09 2021 19:51:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does G4S (GFSZY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is G4S (OTC:GFSZY) reporting earnings?

A

G4S does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is G4S (GFSZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for G4S.

Q

What sector and industry does G4S (GFSZY) operate in?

A

G4S is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.