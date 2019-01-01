ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GLOBALFOUNDRIES
(NASDAQ:GFS)
59.61
1.49[2.56%]
At close: Jun 2
59.85
0.2400[0.40%]
After Hours: 6:12PM EDT
Day High/Low57.08 - 60.33
52 Week High/Low43.59 - 79.49
Open / Close57.11 / 59.61
Float / Outstanding62.3M / 531.8M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap31.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price57.45
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float62.3M

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS), Key Statistics

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ: GFS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
30.4B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
25.38
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.46
Price / Book (mrq)
3.88
Price / EBITDA
19.06
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
19.72
Earnings Yield
-0.84%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15
Tangible Book value per share
14.29
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
7B
Total Assets
15B
Total Liabilities
7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
20.75%
Net Margin
2.39%
EBIT Margin
4.44%
EBITDA Margin
27.14%
Operating Margin
4.66%