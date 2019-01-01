QQQ
GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils and complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation, and shoring services. The liquid waste operations manage the industrial and commercial liquid wastes, including contaminated wastewater, and it also resells liquid waste products. GFL's geographical segments are Canada and the United States.

GFL Envirn Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GFL Envirn (GFLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GFL Envirn (NYSE: GFLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GFL Envirn's (GFLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GFL Envirn.

Q

What is the target price for GFL Envirn (GFLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GFL Envirn

Q

Current Stock Price for GFL Envirn (GFLU)?

A

The stock price for GFL Envirn (NYSE: GFLU) is $65.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:28:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GFL Envirn (GFLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GFL Envirn.

Q

When is GFL Envirn (NYSE:GFLU) reporting earnings?

A

GFL Envirn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GFL Envirn (GFLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GFL Envirn.

Q

What sector and industry does GFL Envirn (GFLU) operate in?

A

GFL Envirn is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.