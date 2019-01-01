Gemfields PLC is a supplier of colored gemstones specializing in emeralds and amethysts from Zambia and rubies from Mozambique. The company's assets include Kagem emerald mine, Montepuez ruby mine, Kariba amethyst mine, Faberge, and it also has emerald, sapphire and ruby exploration projects at Colombia, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, and Madagascar. Its segments consist of Zambia, Mozambique, United Kingdom, Faberge, and others. The company earns the majority of the revenue from the sale of rough and cut and polished gemstones as well as wholesale and retail sales of the gemstones and jewelry in the Faberge business.