ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Gulf Keystone Petroleum
(OTCPK:GFKSY)
0.7549
00
At close: Jun 1
0.6999
-0.0550[-7.28%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.36 - 0.78
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 7.4K
Mkt Cap816.2M
P/E5.17
50d Avg. Price0.65
Div / Yield0.18/23.20%
Payout Ratio47.91
EPS-
Total Float-

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTC:GFKSY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Gulf Keystone Petroleum reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Gulf Keystone Petroleum using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q
When is Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCPK:GFKSY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCPK:GFKSY)?
A

There are no earnings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Q
What were Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s (OTCPK:GFKSY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.