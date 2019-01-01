ñol

Gulf Keystone Petroleum
(OTCPK:GFKSY)
0.7549
00
At close: Jun 1
0.6999
-0.0550[-7.28%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.36 - 0.78
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 7.4K
Mkt Cap816.2M
P/E5.17
50d Avg. Price0.65
Div / Yield0.18/23.20%
Payout Ratio47.91
EPS-
Total Float-

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTC:GFKSY), Dividends

Gulf Keystone Petroleum issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gulf Keystone Petroleum generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GFKSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulf Keystone Petroleum.

Q
What date did I need to own Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GFKSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulf Keystone Petroleum.

Q
How much per share is the next Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GFKSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulf Keystone Petroleum.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCPK:GFKSY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulf Keystone Petroleum.

