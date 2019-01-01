QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
74.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gfinity PLC is engaged in the field of electronic sport (eSports) business. It provides an online or live gaming platform for gamers from around the world. The Gfinity segment includes esports related activities and broadcast and production capabilities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gfinity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gfinity (GFIZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gfinity (OTCPK: GFIZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gfinity's (GFIZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gfinity.

Q

What is the target price for Gfinity (GFIZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gfinity

Q

Current Stock Price for Gfinity (GFIZF)?

A

The stock price for Gfinity (OTCPK: GFIZF) is $0.068 last updated Mon Jun 14 2021 13:39:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gfinity (GFIZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gfinity.

Q

When is Gfinity (OTCPK:GFIZF) reporting earnings?

A

Gfinity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gfinity (GFIZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gfinity.

Q

What sector and industry does Gfinity (GFIZF) operate in?

A

Gfinity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.