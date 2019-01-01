GDEX Bhd formerly GD Express Carrier Bhd provides express carrier and logistics services to the domestic and international markets. It provides a domestic express carrier, international express carrier, customized logistics solutions, logistics services, enhanced liability coverage, GDEX prepaid, and among others. The group has three business segments Express delivery, Logistics, and Property investment. The majority of the revenue comes from the Express delivery segment. The company's geographical segments include Malaysia, which is the key revenue driver; Singapore; and Vietnam.