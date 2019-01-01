QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
5.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GDEX Bhd formerly GD Express Carrier Bhd provides express carrier and logistics services to the domestic and international markets. It provides a domestic express carrier, international express carrier, customized logistics solutions, logistics services, enhanced liability coverage, GDEX prepaid, and among others. The group has three business segments Express delivery, Logistics, and Property investment. The majority of the revenue comes from the Express delivery segment. The company's geographical segments include Malaysia, which is the key revenue driver; Singapore; and Vietnam.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GDEX Bhd Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GDEX Bhd (GEXCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GDEX Bhd (OTCEM: GEXCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GDEX Bhd's (GEXCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GDEX Bhd.

Q

What is the target price for GDEX Bhd (GEXCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GDEX Bhd

Q

Current Stock Price for GDEX Bhd (GEXCF)?

A

The stock price for GDEX Bhd (OTCEM: GEXCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GDEX Bhd (GEXCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GDEX Bhd.

Q

When is GDEX Bhd (OTCEM:GEXCF) reporting earnings?

A

GDEX Bhd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GDEX Bhd (GEXCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GDEX Bhd.

Q

What sector and industry does GDEX Bhd (GEXCF) operate in?

A

GDEX Bhd is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.