Getty Images Holdings
(NYSE:GETY)
$10.60
-0.02[-0.19%]
At close: Sep 14
$10.80
0.2000[1.89%]
PreMarket: 5:52PM EDT
Getty Images Holdings Stock (NYSE:GETY), Key Statistics

Getty Images Holdings Stock (NYSE: GETY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
93.28
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
53.17
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.91
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
10.33
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.89
Earnings Yield
1.07%
Price change 1 M
0.52
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-1
Tangible Book value per share
-6.75
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.9B
Total Assets
2.6B
Total Liabilities
2.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.16
Gross Margin
73.2%
Net Margin
2.62%
EBIT Margin
29.37%
EBITDA Margin
40.07%
Operating Margin
21%