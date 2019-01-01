QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Energy Resources Inc is a US based company engaged in the generation of electric power from waste products.

Global Energy Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Energy Resources (GERI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Energy Resources (OTCGM: GERI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Energy Resources's (GERI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Energy Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Global Energy Resources (GERI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Energy Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Energy Resources (GERI)?

A

The stock price for Global Energy Resources (OTCGM: GERI) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 20:39:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Energy Resources (GERI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Energy Resources.

Q

When is Global Energy Resources (OTCGM:GERI) reporting earnings?

A

Global Energy Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Energy Resources (GERI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Energy Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Energy Resources (GERI) operate in?

A

Global Energy Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.