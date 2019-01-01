ñol

Goldman Sachs MLP
(NYSE:GER)
13.41
0.01[0.07%]
At close: Jun 2
12.00
-1.4100[-10.51%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low13.29 - 13.49
52 Week High/Low9.58 - 13.62
Open / Close13.41 / 13.37
Float / Outstanding- / 16.2M
Vol / Avg.50.7K / 73.2K
Mkt Cap217.2M
P/E4.01
50d Avg. Price12.5
Div / Yield0.7/5.22%
Payout Ratio19.46
EPS-
Total Float-

Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Goldman Sachs MLP reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Goldman Sachs MLP using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Goldman Sachs MLP Questions & Answers

Q
When is Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Goldman Sachs MLP

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER)?
A

There are no earnings for Goldman Sachs MLP

Q
What were Goldman Sachs MLP’s (NYSE:GER) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Goldman Sachs MLP

