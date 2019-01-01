QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.34 - 8.28
Mkt Cap
480.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
403.2
EPS
0.01
Shares
65.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Genovis AB provides enzymes and technologies for analytical characterization and conjugation of biopharmaceuticals. The principal activities of the company are to develop, produce and market tools for developing new drugs and diagnostics. The Genovis product line comprises of GingisREX, FabRICATOR, GlyCLICK, GingisKHAN, GlycINATOR, Fabulous, lgGZERO, and Enzymes for O-glycan. The company serves mainly the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

Genovis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genovis (GEOVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genovis (OTCEM: GEOVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genovis's (GEOVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genovis.

Q

What is the target price for Genovis (GEOVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genovis

Q

Current Stock Price for Genovis (GEOVF)?

A

The stock price for Genovis (OTCEM: GEOVF) is $7.3434 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 15:41:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genovis (GEOVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genovis.

Q

When is Genovis (OTCEM:GEOVF) reporting earnings?

A

Genovis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genovis (GEOVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genovis.

Q

What sector and industry does Genovis (GEOVF) operate in?

A

Genovis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.