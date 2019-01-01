Genovis AB provides enzymes and technologies for analytical characterization and conjugation of biopharmaceuticals. The principal activities of the company are to develop, produce and market tools for developing new drugs and diagnostics. The Genovis product line comprises of GingisREX, FabRICATOR, GlyCLICK, GingisKHAN, GlycINATOR, Fabulous, lgGZERO, and Enzymes for O-glycan. The company serves mainly the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.