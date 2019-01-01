ñol

Gencor Industries
(NASDAQ:GENC)
9.89
-0.09[-0.90%]
At close: Jun 2
10.23
0.3400[3.44%]
After Hours: 9:14AM EDT
Day High/Low9.82 - 10.3
52 Week High/Low9.43 - 13.08
Open / Close10.3 / 9.89
Float / Outstanding7.8M / 14.7M
Vol / Avg.2.7K / 8.3K
Mkt Cap145M
P/E71.29
50d Avg. Price10.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float7.8M

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC), Key Statistics

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ: GENC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
29.8M
Trailing P/E
71.29
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
64.14
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.53
Price / Book (mrq)
0.87
Price / EBITDA
36.06
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.33
Earnings Yield
1.4%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.8
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.42
Tangible Book value per share
11.42
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
19.1M
Total Assets
186.5M
Total Liabilities
19.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.81
Gross Margin
20.2%
Net Margin
1.43%
EBIT Margin
6.22%
EBITDA Margin
8.02%
Operating Margin
6.22%