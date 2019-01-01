ñol

Geely Automobile Hldgs
(OTCPK:GELYY)
39.635
1.195[3.11%]
At close: Jun 2
30.83
-8.805[-22.22%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low39.13 - 39.74
52 Week High/Low25.62 - 73.97
Open / Close39.38 / 39.64
Float / Outstanding- / 501M
Vol / Avg.6.4K / 29.5K
Mkt Cap19.9B
P/E26.68
50d Avg. Price31.54
Div / Yield0.54/1.40%
Payout Ratio34.14
EPS-
Total Float-

Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTC:GELYY), Dividends

Geely Automobile Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Geely Automobile Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 25, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Geely Automobile Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geely Automobile Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on July 25, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

Q
How much per share is the next Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYY) dividend?
A

Q
What is the dividend yield for Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTCPK:GELYY)?
A

