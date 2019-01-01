QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
0.78/3.05%
52 Wk
23.6 - 30.5
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
35.99
Open
-
P/E
13.03
EPS
205
Shares
185.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Chemical Works of Gedeon Richter PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system products. It manufactures medicines including original, generic and licenced products for treatment in the therapeutic area. The group is active in two major business segments namely, the Pharmaceuticals segment comprising the research and development, manufacturing, sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products, and Wholesale and Retail segment for the products of the company. The company operates internationally and the majority of its revenue is generated from the Pharmaceuticals segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chemical Works of Gedeon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chemical Works of Gedeon (GEDSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chemical Works of Gedeon (OTCPK: GEDSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chemical Works of Gedeon's (GEDSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chemical Works of Gedeon.

Q

What is the target price for Chemical Works of Gedeon (GEDSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chemical Works of Gedeon

Q

Current Stock Price for Chemical Works of Gedeon (GEDSF)?

A

The stock price for Chemical Works of Gedeon (OTCPK: GEDSF) is $25.4511 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:07:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chemical Works of Gedeon (GEDSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chemical Works of Gedeon.

Q

When is Chemical Works of Gedeon (OTCPK:GEDSF) reporting earnings?

A

Chemical Works of Gedeon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chemical Works of Gedeon (GEDSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chemical Works of Gedeon.

Q

What sector and industry does Chemical Works of Gedeon (GEDSF) operate in?

A

Chemical Works of Gedeon is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.