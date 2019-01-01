ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Gecina Nom
(OTCPK:GECFF)
120.75
00
At close: May 5
154.7596
34.0096[28.17%]
After Hours: 7:23AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low114.55 - 163
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 73.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap8.9B
P/E9.75
50d Avg. Price119.34
Div / Yield6.03/4.99%
Payout Ratio46.09
EPS-
Total Float-

Gecina Nom (OTC:GECFF), Key Statistics

Gecina Nom (OTC: GECFF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
16B
Trailing P/E
9.75
Forward P/E
19.68
PE Ratio (TTM)
21.72
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
10.96
Price / Book (mrq)
0.64
Price / EBITDA
8.68
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.64
Earnings Yield
10.22%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.74
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
188.57
Tangible Book value per share
185.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
7.5B
Total Assets
20.4B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -