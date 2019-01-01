QQQ
Great Eagle Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The group along with its subsidiaries owns, develops and manages multipurpose properties. The firm's operating segments are Hotel operations, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Results from Champion REIT, Results from Langham, and US Real Estate Fund. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Hotel operations. Geographically, it has operational footprints in Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Hong Kong.

Great Eagle Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Eagle Holdings (GEAHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Eagle Holdings (OTCPK: GEAHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Great Eagle Holdings's (GEAHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Eagle Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Great Eagle Holdings (GEAHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Eagle Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Eagle Holdings (GEAHF)?

A

The stock price for Great Eagle Holdings (OTCPK: GEAHF) is $2.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:43:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Eagle Holdings (GEAHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Eagle Holdings.

Q

When is Great Eagle Holdings (OTCPK:GEAHF) reporting earnings?

A

Great Eagle Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Eagle Holdings (GEAHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Eagle Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Eagle Holdings (GEAHF) operate in?

A

Great Eagle Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.