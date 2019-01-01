GEA is an expert in food processing. It manufactures equipment for separation, fluid handling, dairy processing, and dairy farming, and it designs and constructs process lines or entire plants for customers. Based in Germany, the company is a global market leader, with number-one or number-two positions in its markets. Its separators are used in hundreds of different, tailored applications. Every fourth litre of milk, third instant coffee line, third chicken nugget, and second litre of beer globally is processed using the company's specialised equipment.