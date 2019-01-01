QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.02/2.26%
52 Wk
36.68 - 54.45
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
120.75
Open
-
P/E
37.66
EPS
0.45
Shares
179.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GEA is an expert in food processing. It manufactures equipment for separation, fluid handling, dairy processing, and dairy farming, and it designs and constructs process lines or entire plants for customers. Based in Germany, the company is a global market leader, with number-one or number-two positions in its markets. Its separators are used in hundreds of different, tailored applications. Every fourth litre of milk, third instant coffee line, third chicken nugget, and second litre of beer globally is processed using the company's specialised equipment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GEA Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GEA Gr (GEAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GEA Gr (OTCPK: GEAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GEA Gr's (GEAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GEA Gr.

Q

What is the target price for GEA Gr (GEAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GEA Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for GEA Gr (GEAGF)?

A

The stock price for GEA Gr (OTCPK: GEAGF) is $45.15 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:34:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GEA Gr (GEAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GEA Gr.

Q

When is GEA Gr (OTCPK:GEAGF) reporting earnings?

A

GEA Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GEA Gr (GEAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GEA Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does GEA Gr (GEAGF) operate in?

A

GEA Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.