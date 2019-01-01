QQQ
Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDSTW), Quotes and News Summary

Goldenstone Acquisition Ltd is a newly organized blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Goldenstone Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Goldenstone Acquisition (GDSTW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ: GDSTW) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Goldenstone Acquisition's (GDSTW) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Goldenstone Acquisition.

Q
What is the target price for Goldenstone Acquisition (GDSTW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Goldenstone Acquisition

Q
Current Stock Price for Goldenstone Acquisition (GDSTW)?
A

The stock price for Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ: GDSTW) is $0.073 last updated Thu Apr 14 2022 17:53:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Goldenstone Acquisition (GDSTW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldenstone Acquisition.

Q
When is Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDSTW) reporting earnings?
A

Goldenstone Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Goldenstone Acquisition (GDSTW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Goldenstone Acquisition.

Q
What sector and industry does Goldenstone Acquisition (GDSTW) operate in?
A

Goldenstone Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.