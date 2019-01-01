QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/41K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
5.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
94.3M
Outstanding
Nevada Zinc Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The company's principal business activity is a mineral exploration in Nevada, United States. It operates in two reportable operating segments, being mineral exploration in Canada and the United States. The company principal property is the Lone Mountain Zinc Property in Eureka County, Nevada.

Nevada Zinc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Nevada Zinc (GDSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nevada Zinc (OTCPK: GDSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nevada Zinc's (GDSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nevada Zinc.

Q

What is the target price for Nevada Zinc (GDSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nevada Zinc

Q

Current Stock Price for Nevada Zinc (GDSKF)?

A

The stock price for Nevada Zinc (OTCPK: GDSKF) is $0.0537 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nevada Zinc (GDSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nevada Zinc.

Q

When is Nevada Zinc (OTCPK:GDSKF) reporting earnings?

A

Nevada Zinc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nevada Zinc (GDSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nevada Zinc.

Q

What sector and industry does Nevada Zinc (GDSKF) operate in?

A

Nevada Zinc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.