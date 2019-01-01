ñol

Goodrich Petroleum
(OTC:GDPCW)
37.712
00
At close: Dec 20
24.04
-13.6720[-36.25%]
After Hours: 8:06AM EDT

Goodrich Petroleum (OTC:GDPCW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Goodrich Petroleum reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$58.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Goodrich Petroleum using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Goodrich Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q
When is Goodrich Petroleum (OTC:GDPCW) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Goodrich Petroleum

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Goodrich Petroleum (OTC:GDPCW)?
A

There are no earnings for Goodrich Petroleum

Q
What were Goodrich Petroleum’s (OTC:GDPCW) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Goodrich Petroleum

