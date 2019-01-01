Goodrich Petroleum (OTC:GDPCW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$58.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Goodrich Petroleum using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Goodrich Petroleum Questions & Answers
When is Goodrich Petroleum (OTC:GDPCW) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Goodrich Petroleum
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Goodrich Petroleum (OTC:GDPCW)?
There are no earnings for Goodrich Petroleum
What were Goodrich Petroleum’s (OTC:GDPCW) revenues?
There are no earnings for Goodrich Petroleum
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.