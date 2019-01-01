QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Goodrich Petroleum Corp is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale region, with minor operations in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville shales. The vast majority of exploitation and development efforts on natural gas are carried out in the core of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana.

Goodrich Petroleum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goodrich Petroleum (GDPCW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goodrich Petroleum (OTC: GDPCW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Goodrich Petroleum's (GDPCW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goodrich Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Goodrich Petroleum (GDPCW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goodrich Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Goodrich Petroleum (GDPCW)?

A

The stock price for Goodrich Petroleum (OTC: GDPCW) is $37.712 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 14:35:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goodrich Petroleum (GDPCW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goodrich Petroleum.

Q

When is Goodrich Petroleum (OTC:GDPCW) reporting earnings?

A

Goodrich Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goodrich Petroleum (GDPCW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goodrich Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Goodrich Petroleum (GDPCW) operate in?

A

Goodrich Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTC.