Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/142.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.77 - 9.87
Mkt Cap
106.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
10.8M
Outstanding
Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp is a blank check company.

Gardiner Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gardiner Healthcare (GDNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gardiner Healthcare (NASDAQ: GDNR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gardiner Healthcare's (GDNR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gardiner Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Gardiner Healthcare (GDNR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gardiner Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Gardiner Healthcare (GDNR)?

A

The stock price for Gardiner Healthcare (NASDAQ: GDNR) is $9.85 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:59:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gardiner Healthcare (GDNR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gardiner Healthcare.

Q

When is Gardiner Healthcare (NASDAQ:GDNR) reporting earnings?

A

Gardiner Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gardiner Healthcare (GDNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gardiner Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Gardiner Healthcare (GDNR) operate in?

A

Gardiner Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.