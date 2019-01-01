Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp Ltd together with its subsidiaries offers flagship platform for environmental protection and energy conservation solutions businesses. It operates in the following segments: Environmental Protection; Energy Conservation Solutions; Wind Power Products and Services; and All Others. The Environmental Protection segment which derives majority revenue offers environmental protection products and services which mainly consists of sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide control technologies, rental of desulphurization and denitrification facilities. Energy Conservation Solutions segment covers the energy-saving products and services. Wind Power Products and Services segment manufactures and sells wind turbine parts and components.