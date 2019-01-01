QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp Ltd together with its subsidiaries offers flagship platform for environmental protection and energy conservation solutions businesses. It operates in the following segments: Environmental Protection; Energy Conservation Solutions; Wind Power Products and Services; and All Others. The Environmental Protection segment which derives majority revenue offers environmental protection products and services which mainly consists of sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide control technologies, rental of desulphurization and denitrification facilities. Energy Conservation Solutions segment covers the energy-saving products and services. Wind Power Products and Services segment manufactures and sells wind turbine parts and components.

Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr (GDNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr (OTCPK: GDNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr's (GDNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr (GDNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr (GDNNF)?

A

The stock price for Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr (OTCPK: GDNNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr (GDNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr.

Q

When is Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr (OTCPK:GDNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr (GDNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr (GDNNF) operate in?

A

Guodian Tech & Envirn Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.