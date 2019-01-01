QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd is principally engaged in the development and operation of department stores in China. Targeting the mid-to-high end market, the company's stores are primarily located in four provinces and one municipality, including Jiangsu, Anhui, Shaanxi, Yunnan, and Shanghai. In addition to the core function as a department store chain, the company's stores also provide other functions and amenities, such as dining, entertainment, beauty, and personal care, cinemas, and preschool education. Specifically, for the company's stores, the majority of the total gross floor area is located in self-owned properties.

Golden Eagle Retail Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Eagle Retail Group (GDNEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Eagle Retail Group (OTCPK: GDNEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Eagle Retail Group's (GDNEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Eagle Retail Group.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Eagle Retail Group (GDNEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Eagle Retail Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Eagle Retail Group (GDNEY)?

A

The stock price for Golden Eagle Retail Group (OTCPK: GDNEY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Eagle Retail Group (GDNEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Eagle Retail Group.

Q

When is Golden Eagle Retail Group (OTCPK:GDNEY) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Eagle Retail Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Eagle Retail Group (GDNEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Eagle Retail Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Eagle Retail Group (GDNEY) operate in?

A

Golden Eagle Retail Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.