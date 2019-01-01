QQQ
Range
2 - 2.17
Vol / Avg.
9.5K/3.8K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.79%
52 Wk
1.4 - 2.45
Mkt Cap
95M
Payout Ratio
5.28
Open
2
P/E
6.66
EPS
0.04
Shares
45.3M
Outstanding
Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

Analyst Ratings

Geodrill Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Geodrill (GDLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Geodrill (OTCPK: GDLLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Geodrill's (GDLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Geodrill.

Q

What is the target price for Geodrill (GDLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Geodrill

Q

Current Stock Price for Geodrill (GDLLF)?

A

The stock price for Geodrill (OTCPK: GDLLF) is $2.0964 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:09:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Geodrill (GDLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geodrill.

Q

When is Geodrill (OTCPK:GDLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Geodrill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Geodrill (GDLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Geodrill.

Q

What sector and industry does Geodrill (GDLLF) operate in?

A

Geodrill is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.