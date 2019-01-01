ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GDI Integrated Facility
(OTCPK:GDIFF)
35.6154
00
At close: Jun 1
43.5675
7.9521[22.33%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low32.1 - 47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 23.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap828.5M
P/E28.53
50d Avg. Price35.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.3
Total Float-

GDI Integrated Facility (OTC:GDIFF), Dividends

GDI Integrated Facility issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GDI Integrated Facility generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

GDI Integrated Facility Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GDI Integrated Facility (GDIFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GDI Integrated Facility.

Q
What date did I need to own GDI Integrated Facility (GDIFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GDI Integrated Facility.

Q
How much per share is the next GDI Integrated Facility (GDIFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GDI Integrated Facility.

Q
What is the dividend yield for GDI Integrated Facility (OTCPK:GDIFF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GDI Integrated Facility.

Browse dividends on all stocks.